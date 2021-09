Much has been made about the departure of one Jared Dudley, including arguments of his importance to the present-day being equal to that of Derek Fisher in the late 2000s. From 2007 through 2011, Fisher played in 82 games each of those four seasons and was a key productive member of two championship teams (making trips to three finals). All due respect to Dudley, but no. I would not personally compare the last two years of Dudley’s Lakers tenure to any stretch of Fisher’s time with the organization. Just me, though.