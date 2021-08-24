Technical Difficulties: Airmont Cancels Village Board Meeting on Controversial Proposals
On Monday night, Ramapo town hall was filled to capacity for a meeting that never started. As nearly 200 residents crowded into the building to comment on a series of proposed new laws in the village of Airmont, the village board of trustees abruptly announced that the meeting would be rescheduled due to “technical difficulties”. The residents in attendance were displeased with the board’s decision.www.rocklandtimes.com
