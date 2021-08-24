Reds: Tyler Mahle’s performance is key to the stretch run

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star(s) of the Game. It was a lazy Sunday afternoon as far as offense goes, but that wasn’t enough to cool off the bat of Tyler Naquin. He hit 2 home runs today as a part of a 2 for 4 afternoon, which would have been enough to win the game on its own. That’s because Vladimir Gutierrez was absolutely dominant on the mound. Gutierrez threw 7 innings against the Marlins, allowing only a run on 3 hits with a walk against 8 strikeouts. Well done to both of these guys.