Rays prospects and minor leagues: Affiliates continue power surge

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: 1B Sam Travis hit 2 home runs and drove in 2 runs for the Rainiers, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Las Vegas 8–4 on Tuesday night. Travis (2x4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI) recorded his 3rd career multi-home run game (also: 5/31/21 at Reno w/Tacoma & 5/15/16 vs. Gwinnett w/Pawtucket) with a solo home runs in the 3rd and 9th innings. 3B Jantzen Witte (2x5), C Jose Godoy (1x3, R, BB) and 2B Jack Reinheimer (1x4, 2B) each collected at least 1 of the Rainiers 6 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (4.0,7,5,5,1,2,HR) fell to 5–4 on the season with Tacoma, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits over 4.0 innings. RH Penn Murfee (1.0,0,0,0,0,2), RH Vinny Nittoli (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) and RH Matt Festa (1.0,0,0,0,0,3) combined to strikeout out 5 batters while retiring all 9 batters in order between the 5th and 7th innings. RH Nick Duron (1.0,1,1,1,0,2,HR) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,2,2,1,1) combined to allow 3 runs over the final 2.0 innings in relief.