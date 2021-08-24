City Life Food Ministry Coordinator (YFCNIN)
Title: City Life Food Ministry Coordinator (YFCNIN) Description: Our young people are craving authenticity; they want to feel known. But the world they are living in is pulling them apart – digitally, socially, politically, spiritually. Instead of feeling known, they are feeling detached, isolated and anxious. Every kid needs to know they are not alone and that someone is for them. You can be the someone that makes the difference.star883.com
