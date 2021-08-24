City Life Food Ministry Coordinator (YFCNIN)

The time is right. For something. God knows both the when and the what. That’s a central conviction of Kairos Care. God’s activity is steady and it is also specific. The church’s leaders, including pastors, are those in the church who discern and point to what God is up to and when God is working—when the timing is right and what it’s right for. It is true not only in large, cultural ways, but also in specific, personal ways. In the counselor role, the pastor is often helping people to work out what God is up to in these charged moments. I think the timing is right for a renewal of pastoral counseling as the outflow of Christ’s work in the church gathered in worship.