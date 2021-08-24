Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Max Schrock and Eduardo Salazar had good ones.
It was a rough start to the weekend for the Bats with a little redemption on Sunday. On Friday night, the pitching got absolutely trounced outside of “Finding” Dauri Moreta striking out two in a shutout inning. He has a 0.85 ERA in 42.1 innings this year with 52 strikeouts. As of now, he’s probably the Reds best relieving prospect. Max “Girthy” Schrock went 2 for 4 with a walk, a double, and a dinger, and Alfredo “Little Pasta” Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a double, a dinger, a run scored, and three total RBI.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0