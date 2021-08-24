Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Max Schrock and Eduardo Salazar had good ones.

Reiver “Regifter” Sanmartin gave the Bats the stability they needed out of the gate last night. Sanmartin has been shifting from the rotation to the pen and fired five innings with only one unearned run scored. He allowed four hits, two walks, while striking out four. Dauri Moreta struck out two in a shutout inning to extend his scoreless inning streak. Out of the 34 games he pitched this year he’s allowed runs in three of them. Again, he has not allowed a run in AAA and sports a sub 1.00 ERA for the season. All the numbers point to a call up so let’s just get it done already. TJ “My Precious” Freidl went 2 for 4 with a dinger and two runs scored.