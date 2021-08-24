Cancel
Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Max Schrock and Eduardo Salazar had good ones.

By Red Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rough start to the weekend for the Bats with a little redemption on Sunday. On Friday night, the pitching got absolutely trounced outside of “Finding” Dauri Moreta striking out two in a shutout inning. He has a 0.85 ERA in 42.1 innings this year with 52 strikeouts. As of now, he’s probably the Reds best relieving prospect. Max “Girthy” Schrock went 2 for 4 with a walk, a double, and a dinger, and Alfredo “Little Pasta” Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a double, a dinger, a run scored, and three total RBI.

MLBredlegnation.com

Reds call up Max Schrock, place Tejay Antone on the IL

The Cincinnati Reds have placed right-handed reliever Tejay Antone on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Taking his place on the roster, at least for now, is utility man Max Schrock who is coming up from Triple-A. The team also announced that Michael Feliz has been released.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Max Schrock batting eighth on Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Max Schrock is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Schrock will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Marlins. Aristides Aquino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Schrock for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Max Schrock is the left-handed version of Kyle Farmer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: Max Schrock #32 of the Cincinnati Reds in action. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Most fans, myself included, didn’t think much about the waiver claim the Cincinnati Reds made on February 10th. The front office brought in Max Schrock from the Chicago Cubs, and after posting a .440/.500/.560 slash line in spring training, the 26-year-old nearly made the Opening Day roster out of spring training.
MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman could be on verge of history.

As the 2021 season nears the stretch run, things keep looking up for the Atlanta Braves. Despite all the injuries, turmoil, and crazy things that have all happened to the Atlanta Braves, here we are in the middle of August sitting in first place. No one should be more praised...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hochman: Enough is enough. Replace Alex Reyes as the St. Louis Cardinals’ closer

The Cardinals must replace Alex Reyes in the closer’s role. This latest appearance was the tipping point. Reyes had improved his walk rate since the August 5 meltdown, but he still blew some games. And then came Sunday’s denouement. Up 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth — and three outs from winning the series in Pittsburgh, 3-1 — Reyes walked two batters and allowed a walk-off homer.
MLBthesalemnewsonline.com

Short takes: Edman, yes. Sosa, maybe. But a DeJong trade could be another that burns the Cardinals

In our weekly chat, we look at how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season. Q: The Cardinals brought back Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright to go along with a solid core of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Jack Flaherty. The Cards had a chance to be really good, but Bill DeWitt and John Mozeliak opted to place a weak supporting cast. This mistake can’t happen again. Would you agree?
BaseballRed Reporter

Farmers Only: Losses all around

Hunter Greene “Day” got the start and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts over 2.2 innings. He was ejected from the game in the bottom of the third. More on that below. The bullpen did their damndest to keep them in the game but the offense couldn’t battle back. Cionel “Sanders” Perez struck out all 3 batters he faced. Alfredo “Sauce” Rodriguez went 2 for 4 on the night and Jan “Levinson-Gould” Hernandez smacked a pinch-hit 2-run dong. Here’s some more details on the Greene ejection:
Florida Statechatsports.com

Farmers Only: Florida Men Win Game

Woof. Louisville was cruising and starter Bo “Knows” Takahashi had increased his scoreless streak to 23 innings. And then the wheels fell off in the top of the 5th. Takahashi ended up allowing 2 runs in 5 innings with a walk and 4 strikeouts. The bullpen was pretty bad and the offense wasn’t much better. Mike “I was born” Freeman scored the only run for the Bats and hit a double.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

BenFred: Too soft on Cardinals manager Mike Shildt? Or, just being honest?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans. Q: Media members either seem to blame Cardinals manager Mike Shildt for everything or nothing at all, and you seem to be in the second camp. Why?. A: In my experience, Shildt's most outspoken critics seem to...
Baseballchatsports.com

Farmers Only: Graham Aschraft misses lots of bats

Dauri Moreta - He doesn’t give up runs. The Reds should call him up to soften the grieving process of losing Tejay Antone. Michael “Meerkat” Mariot was fantastic in his start. He pitched five shutout innings to give the Bats some wiggle room to boost themselves to an early lead. However, they didn’t do that. Tim “The Tool Man” Adleman struck out three in two shutout innings and Dauri “Call Him Up” Moreta pitched another perfect frame. The Bats scored all their runs in the sixth inning when Narcisco Crook knocked in a run with a double (he also walked and scored a run) and TJ Friedl singled in two.
BaseballRed Reporter

Farmers Only: Call up Dauri Moreta!

Reiver “Regifter” Sanmartin gave the Bats the stability they needed out of the gate last night. Sanmartin has been shifting from the rotation to the pen and fired five innings with only one unearned run scored. He allowed four hits, two walks, while striking out four. Dauri Moreta struck out two in a shutout inning to extend his scoreless inning streak. Out of the 34 games he pitched this year he’s allowed runs in three of them. Again, he has not allowed a run in AAA and sports a sub 1.00 ERA for the season. All the numbers point to a call up so let’s just get it done already. TJ “My Precious” Freidl went 2 for 4 with a dinger and two runs scored.
MLBkingsofkauffman.com

KC Royals: 3 memorable Zack Greinke Royal moments

Mention Zack Greinke’s name, and KC Royals fans tend to have mixed reactions. There is no doubt about his great ability to pitch; his CY Young performance in 2009 is proof enough of that. But it was, after all, Greinke who sought a trade out of Kansas City. And since...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Rece Hinds, Joe Boyle, Andrew Abbott, Eduardo Salazar, & Allan Cerda promoted

The headline is slightly misleading because two of the players were merely activated from rehab stints rather than promoted, but headlines can only be so long and it’s newsworthy to include all the names.Rece Hinds and Joe Boyle were technically activated from the injured list in Daytona, while Andrew Abbott was promoted to Daytona, and Allan Cerda was promoted to Dayton. Update: In a late announcement, Eduardo Salazar was also promoted today. Double Update: Mark Kolozsvary was also promoted this afternoon.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Mike Shildt likely to return as manager in 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals’ struggles this season have led to questions about Mike Shildt’s job status, but he’s likely to return in 2022. As the regular season comes to an end, the talk surrounding the fate of St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt’s job status is surely going to grow. Should he stay for another season? Should he be fired?
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Had Blunt Assessment Of Short Eduardo Rodriguez Start Vs. Rangers

The Red Sox needed a whole lot more than they got Saturday night from Eduardo Rodriguez. Boston’s starter against the Texas Rangers couldn’t get out of the fourth, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings. It didn’t help that the defense behind him was woeful — the Red Sox finished with five errors — but he nevertheless did not put anyone in a position for success.

