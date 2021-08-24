SUV Winds Up in Pool Following Gloucester Township Crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A driver suffered minor injuries after a car accident in Gloucester Township in which their SUV ended up in an in-ground swimming pool. The vehicle was going North on Roosevelt Ave. at approximately 12:40 p.m. Monday when it hit a parked car, cut through two backyards, and wound up in a swimming pool. Local authorities said the driver managed to escape the vehicle on their own with only minor injuries before they arrived on the scene.