Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

SUV Winds Up in Pool Following Gloucester Township Crash

followsouthjersey.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A driver suffered minor injuries after a car accident in Gloucester Township in which their SUV ended up in an in-ground swimming pool. The vehicle was going North on Roosevelt Ave. at approximately 12:40 p.m. Monday when it hit a parked car, cut through two backyards, and wound up in a swimming pool. Local authorities said the driver managed to escape the vehicle on their own with only minor injuries before they arrived on the scene.

followsouthjersey.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Suv#Traffic Accident#Gloucester Township#Chews Landing#Tipglotwppd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

SUV lands in backyard pool after crashing, cops say

A driver suffered minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle ended up in a backyard swimming pool after crashing Monday afternoon in Gloucester Township, authorities said. The vehicle was headed north on Roosevelt Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. when it struck a parked car, left the road and went through two backyards before crashing into the swimming pool, Gloucester Township police said.
Adrian, MIwlen.com

Police: Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Adrian Township

Adrian Charter Twp., MI – A 31-year-old male from Adrian was found dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Bent Oak Avenue Monday afternoon. Adrian Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Shepherd Road and Bent Oak Highway at approximately 3:49pm for a report of a crash.
Miami County, OHmiamivalleytoday.com

Two transported following crash

Troy Fire Department medics prepare to transport two victims of a Tuesday morning crash on County Road 25A at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Both drivers were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Marquette County, WInbc15.com

Motorcycle crash in Douglas Township kills 2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two have died following a crash that caused a motorcycle to overturn. According to a news release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:42 a.m. Sunday morning a report was received of a motorcycle crash Gale Dr. west of CTH CX in Douglas Township.
Saginaw County, MIkisswtlz.com

Two Injured in Kochville Township Crash

An 18-year-old woman from Harbor Beach suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Kochville Township. She was a passenger in car driven by another 18-year-old Harbor Beach woman, who received minor injuries. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office said the car was southbound on Bay Road about 12:30 p.m.,...
Pleasantville, NJAtlantic City Press

Pleasantville man dies in Galloway Township crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Pleasantville man was killed after the car he was driving collided with two parked vehicles and a building, Galloway Township Police said Wednesday. After police responded to the area of 345 E. White Horse Pike early Wednesday morning, it was determined that Ralph T. Strider III, 48, was traveling west when his 2019 Audi A5 left the roadway, struck two parked cars and the Pat's Auto Care building.
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man killed in crash in Gloucester County

A Vineland man was killed Tuesday when his car collided with a truck on Route 55 in Gloucester County, then ran off the roadway and struck a tree, police said. Nahum Ramirez-Lopez, 31, was driving a Cadillac southbound in Deptford Township shortly after 4:30 p.m. when he tried to move from the right to the left lane, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
TrafficNBC Philadelphia

Jeep Careens Through Backyards, Winds Up in Pool

Some New Jersey homeowners got quite the surprise when an out-of-control Jeep careened through two backyards and ended up in a swimming pool Monday afternoon. The Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on Roosevelt Avenue in Laurel Springs when the driver crashed into a parked vehicle, lost control, drove through the two backyards and ended up submerged in a pool, Gloucester Township Police Department Capt. John Stollsteimer said.
Trafficexplorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of Crash Where SUV Overturned into Creek in Heath Township

HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police have released the details of a crash where an SUV overturned into a creek in Heath Township earlier this month. According to police, the accident happened around 9:17 a.m. on August 18, on State Route 949, just south of Spring Creek Road, in Heath Township, Jefferson County.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Two Vehicle Crash In Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton Township Police, Hamilton Fire Department, Capital Paramedics and RWJ EMS responded to the intersection of Klockner Road and Whitehorse Mercerville Road for an accident around 4:50 p.m. It appears that two people were transported to the hospital. Affordable Towing removed the two damaged vehicles and cleaned up the scene. The Hamilton Township Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available at this time.
Bullskin Township, PAwtae.com

Two killed in Bullskin Township crash

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said two people were killed in a crash in Bullskin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened a little before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 31 and State Route 982. Investigators said a Peterbilt truck was traveling east on State Route 31...
Dowagiac, MINiles Daily Star

Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman was injured when the car she was riding in struck a tree Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to Marcellus Highway and Atwood Road in Wayne Township at 5 a.m. Saturday. There they learned that a Dodge Journey...
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

PennLive: Coal Township Man Dies in Crash

HERNDON – According to PennLive, a Lebanon County driver is facing possible charges following a Friday afternoon fatal accident at the intersection of Routes 147 and 225 in southern Northumberland County. State police say 59-year-old Dean Alger Palmyra, drove his truck through a stop sign on Route 147 and into the path of car driven by 93-year-old Harry Hummel of Coal Township.
Traffic95.3 MNC

Deadly crash in Chickaming Township

A fatal crash on Warren Woods Road in Chickaming Township kills a 58-year-old man and injures a 58-year-old woman on Saturday evening. Investigators say the vehicle was driving east on Warren Woods Road, just after 7:40 p.m., when it was struck by a vehicle driving west on the same road.
Custar, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Custar man killed in crash this morning in Milton Township

A Custar man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Milton Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:34 this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 18, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle injury crash at Custar Road and Mermill Road in Milton Township. When...
Coal Township, PAnewsitem.com

Coal Township man critically injured in Ralpho Township crash

RALPHO TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Coal Township man suffered head and arm injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Bottle Drive and West Center Street that shut down Bottle Drive for more than four hours. Ralpho Township police reported Gary Timco was injured in the 3:45...

Comments / 0

Community Policy