Reds activate Tejay Antone, DFA Sean Doolittle

The Cincinnati Reds have some decisions to make with regards to their bullpens and they don’t have much time to figure them out, either. Right-handed relievers Tejay Antone and Michael Feliz are both currently on rehab assignments with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. The expectation is that Antone will return on Tuesday and be activated for the series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. The decision with Antone isn’t so much about him as much as what move will be made to the roster in order to create a spot for Antone.