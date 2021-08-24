Reds: Sonny Gray is the best option in win-or-go-home versus Dodgers
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 07: Starting pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Chad Dotson, who can be heard regularly on Redleg Nation Radio and is a contributor at Cincinnati Magazine, recently suggested that Luis Castillo would be his choice to start a potential Wild Card Game should the Cincinnati Reds make the postseason. Castillo is a solid choice, but if we’re talking about a winner-take-all game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, gimme Sonny Gray.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0