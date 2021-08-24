Reds: Sonny Gray is the best option in win-or-go-home versus Dodgers

After a brutal couple of games to start the series, the Cincinnati Reds badly needed a win today to salvage something from the series. Sonny Gray provided exactly that, firing six shutout innings and allowing the Reds’ offense to build up a lead that they could hold on to. The Reds got on the board early via a Joey Votto sacrifice fly and never looked back. It stayed 1-0 for a while, but the Brewers never really got close to threatening.