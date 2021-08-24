Cancel
Rosh Hashana: What's the meaning behind the foods of the Jewish New Year?

By Ali Rosen
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith everything going on in the world this summer, from COVID-19 to climate crises, the idea of starting fresh with a new year in September is exceptionally appealing. Luckily for your Jewish friends, they get that chance for an early start every year with the holiday of Rosh Hashana. The Jewish calendar works a little differently than your standard Jan. 1 beginning. So this year, starting the evening of Sept. 6 and ending the evening of Sept. 8, we’re going to party like it’s 5782 (based on a different interpretation of when modern history began and a lunar calendar). And luckily, like most things related to Jewish festivities, the main celebration centers around food.

