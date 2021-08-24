Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emma Corrin: 'I want to make everything feel very authentic'

By Celebretainment
floydct.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Corrin wants to be “authentic” with life in the public eye. The 25-year-old actress recently revealed they identify as non-binary and changed their pronouns to she/they, meaning they are comfortable with both she/her and they/them pronouns. And Emma has now spoken about their decision to come out, as they...

www.floydct.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The Crown’s Emma Corrin says Diana didn’t find warmth within the royal family: ‘She found the exact opposite’

Emma Corrin has claimed that Princess Diana was looking for “warmth” when she joined the royal family but found the “exact opposite”.Speaking to W magazine, the actor, who played the late Princess of Wales in the fourth season of The Crown, described Diana as a “warm person who gravitated towards people”.“There became a clear connection from Diana’s unstable childhood to her looking for something welcoming,” Corrin, who uses she/they pronouns, added.“We knew she was a very warm person who gravitated towards people. “She was looking to be embraced in something very warm and very familiar, and she didn’t find that...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin ‘not sure’ about gender identity

Emma Corrin, known for playing Princess Diana in “The Crown,” is still figuring out their gender identity. “I think visibility is key with these things. My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves,” the actor, 25, said on ITV’s “Granda Reports” Thursday.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Emma Corrin: Landing Princess Diana role was 'like a marriage proposal'

Emma Corrin says landing the role of Princess Diana in 'The Crown' was "like a marriage proposal". The 25-year-old actress played the late Princess of Wales in season four of the hit Netflix series, and has said they actually first stepped on set during season three, when they were asked to attend a "chemistry read" with Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell team up for new Netflix movie

The Crown star Emma Corrin has now been confirmed as the lead in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of DH Lawrence's Lady Chatterley's Lover – and she'll be joined by Jack O'Connell and Matthew Duckett. Corrin, who played the late Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, was first attached to...
Entertainmentwmagazine.com

The Education of Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin is in the third week of a month-long run of a new play, Anna X, at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, when we dial in for our Zoom chat one late summer afternoon. It’s Corrin’s West End debut, and the reviews of the play have been quite enthusiastic. “It’s a bit mad,” the 25-year-old actor, who uses they/them as well as she/her pronouns, tells me from the bedroom of their North London flat. “I knew we had a good show and a gem of a script, but I thought there was going to be a massive generational divide.” The play was inspired by the story of the fake German heiress Anna Delvey (real last name: Sorokin), the Russia-born grifter who scammed New York high society before being arrested in 2017. Corrin plays Anna, who charms Ariel, played by Nabhaan Rizwan, a start-up wunderkind who has created a Tinder-like dating app. For 80 minutes, Corrin and Rizwan engage in what Corrin describes as “a TED Talk on steroids.” After speaking directly to the audience to set up each scene, the actors depict various characters in different scenarios, against a kinetic downtown Manhattan backdrop of designer drugs, art openings, and luxury hotel suites. “There were so many accents to rattle through, like the tech bro who says ‘What? Wow,’ a lot to his Midwestern girlfriend. I never looked up what a Midwestern accent was; I just did a very generic one,” Corrin admits.
CelebritiesFlorida Star

‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Speaks About Princess Diana

WASHINGTON — British actor Emma Corrin, who plays late Princess Diana in the Netflix drama series “The Crown,” recently revealed that she found some echoes of teen cinema in one of the princess’s most memorable grand gestures. Corrin spoke about it in her cover story interviews for two entertainment magazines, as per reports. Referring to Princess Diana’s cringe-worthy “All I Ask […]
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything Emma Corrin Has Said About Playing Princess Diana: She’s ‘Almost Fictional’

A legendary portrayal. Emma Corrin only got to play the late Princess Diana on one season of The Crown, but she made an indelible mark on the role. The My Policeman star landed the role in early 2019 and made her debut in season 4 of the Netflix series, which premiered in November 2020. The eight-episode season focused heavily on Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Diana in the early days of their marriage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Emma Corrin reacts to seeing Elizabeth Debicki as The Crown's new Princess Diana, says she's satisfied with her one-season stint

"I feel so happy to have done the arc of her life that I did, but for me it feels like a very closed chapter," Corrin tells The New York Times of her Emmy-nominated performance. "I went into it knowing I wouldn’t continue. I saw the picture of Elizabeth, and I just think she looks absolutely brilliant. And then there were our photos side by side, and I felt really special — almost like a sort of sister feeling that there’s this continued likeness. She came to see the play that I just did in London because she’s friends with the director. We hadn’t met before, and it was wonderful. It was a bit of that thing where we felt like we knew each other so well, even though we didn’t."
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Crown': Emma Corrin on the Ingenious Way They Built Tension for That Diana-Camilla Lunch Scene

A version of this story about “The Crown” and Emma Corrin appears in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In Princess Diana’s infamous television interview with Martin Bashir, the late wife of Prince Charles revealed that there were “three of us in this marriage,” referring to Charles’ mistress (and now wife) Camilla Parker Bowles. And in filming Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana Spencer, took those words to heart during their performance.
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘The Crown’ could produce age-defying drama lead Emmy wins for Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor

Youth is wasted on the young, but the Emmys might not be. “The Crown” duo Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor are predicted to take home Best Drama Actress and Best Drama Actor Emmys, respectively, and if that happens, they’ll be one of the youngest pair of drama lead acting winners of all time. Corrin is 25 and O’Connor is 31, making them practically zygotes compared to the ages of a majority of the acting winners. The good news for Corrin is that there has been a youth movement as of late in drama actress. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) became the category’s youngest...
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Lynda Boyd Lost her Brother and Sister to Cancer. Then She Got the Phone Call All Actors Dread. Here’s Her Remarkable Story of Art Imitating Life.

Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd discusses losing her brother and sister to cancer, and recalls first hearing that her character, Lilly, would be killed off by cancer. To prepare for her part and learn what it’s like to live with pancreatic cancer, Lynda Boyd read Alex Trebek’s memoir. Boyd explains why...
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Are Ethan and Olivia Plath From Welcome to Plathville Still Together?

TLC’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’ is an interesting show which follows Kim and Barry Plath as they bring up their nine children in rural Georgia and keep them cut off from everything contemporary. The parents believe that this kind of overbearing parenting would instill traditional values and ethics in their kids. However, things go wrong when the older children realize what they have been missing out on and rebel against the family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy