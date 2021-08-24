Emma Corrin: 'I want to make everything feel very authentic'

Emma Corrin is in the third week of a month-long run of a new play, Anna X, at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, when we dial in for our Zoom chat one late summer afternoon. It’s Corrin’s West End debut, and the reviews of the play have been quite enthusiastic. “It’s a bit mad,” the 25-year-old actor, who uses they/them as well as she/her pronouns, tells me from the bedroom of their North London flat. “I knew we had a good show and a gem of a script, but I thought there was going to be a massive generational divide.” The play was inspired by the story of the fake German heiress Anna Delvey (real last name: Sorokin), the Russia-born grifter who scammed New York high society before being arrested in 2017. Corrin plays Anna, who charms Ariel, played by Nabhaan Rizwan, a start-up wunderkind who has created a Tinder-like dating app. For 80 minutes, Corrin and Rizwan engage in what Corrin describes as “a TED Talk on steroids.” After speaking directly to the audience to set up each scene, the actors depict various characters in different scenarios, against a kinetic downtown Manhattan backdrop of designer drugs, art openings, and luxury hotel suites. “There were so many accents to rattle through, like the tech bro who says ‘What? Wow,’ a lot to his Midwestern girlfriend. I never looked up what a Midwestern accent was; I just did a very generic one,” Corrin admits.