WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bicycle stolen from apartment garage

West Seattle Mad Sci Guy August 24, 2021 (11:03 pm) As someone who has had this happen multiple times (in addition to bikes stolen, also storage locker broken into at every place I’ve had one in a ‘secure’ location). Some tips. Bike tips first. Put a small u-lock around the back tire and the frame. Put a second u-lock around the frame & the thing it hangs from. Use a cord to lock the front tire to one of the u-locks. Since I started doing this, they stopped taking my bike. But take the other ones. As for storage locker, I don’t have a solution yet. I put an inventory on the inside of my cross wire door. Even mentioned that the last thieves took the only thing worth stealing. They still broke in. They did take my lake floaty the second time (the time it showed the inventory). I didn’t notice. Was sort of bitter when I figured out that was the only thing gone months later when I needed it. Haha.