Designed for MFT format cameras, Olympus introduces a new 8-25mm f/4 zoom lens that, in terms of field of view, equates to a 35mm-format 16-50mm. This is of course an extremely useful, general-purpose range and although an f/2.8 lens might be the norm, trimming the maximum aperture to f/4 holds the promise of a more compact optic. Armed with the 20MP Panasonic Lumix G9 camera body, let's see how the new lens performs and handles, and whether or not it could be an ideal travel companion.