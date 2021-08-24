Cancel
Van Hoof (nee Andrysiak), Therese Ann

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTherese Ann Van Hoof (nee Andrysiak), of Pacific Palisades, Calif., passed away on August 12, 2021, at the age of 74, after a brief illness. Therese is survived by her beloved husband, Tom; and her sisters, Jeannette Hillman (Al), Shelley Barger (Bert) and Dee Dee Feinberg (Alan); and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and cherished friends. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Lisa.

