Gilow, Susan M. “Sue”
Susan M. “Sue” Gilow, 62, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., following a long illness. Sue was born on December 2, 1958, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Thomas and Beverly (Crawford) Haney. She was a graduate of Cotter High School, where she was active in cheerleading, and later graduated from the Vo-Tech in Winona. Sue was united in marriage with Erich Gilow Jr., on July 11, 1981, in Winona. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.www.winonapost.com
Comments / 0