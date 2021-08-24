Best project collaboration software for Mac OS

Collaboration is an integral part of the working process in most projects. Whether you have a small team or a big one, there will always be moments when you will need to interact and work together. For the last year, more than ever before, we could witness how project collaboration has moved to the online dimension making thousands of people around the world search for the best project collaboration software. With that in mind, we have composed this list of the best project collaboration software that is compatible with Mac OS and mostly with other OS since they are cloud-based.