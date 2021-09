George is from Nigeria and Gina of Philippines. He, rapper, prince of the ethnic group of the Yorubas in the Natal Earth of Him, Ogere, and ancient student of Economics at the University of Vienna. She, Miss Philippines and Nurse in Austria. Of the universal love of both David Alaba was born (Vienna, 1992), a child raised in a multicultural family, with the paternal flag on one side, maternal to another and his own in the center of his being. In the DNI of him, Austria, from which he is captain and great star of the national team. In the boots, as in the final of the Champions 2013, the Flag of the Philippines. In the hands, Nigeria's. Pure football and pure 21st century society.