How to select the right body armor

Design considerations are crucial when choosing an adhesive to stick wearable medical devices to fragile skin. Gone are the days where we had to be in the hospital to track and collect data from our bodies. We’re now able to create smaller, smarter, more accessible devices that integrate into our everyday lives. The advantage of adhering a device directly to the skin is it creates an intimate interface between the device and the wearer that enables a sensor to measure a key attribute and transfer data to the device. However, these conveniences mean new considerations for device design engineers, specifically when selecting adhesives intended to stick to fragile skin.