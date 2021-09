When news broke on Tuesday that Charlie Watts had died, musicians and other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of the legendary Rolling Stones drummer. Known for being the steady backbone of one of the greatest rock bands in history, Watts was an authoritative and controlled drummer well into his 70s. Reviewing a Rolling Stones show in 2019, Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote, “Sitting at a minimalist kit and moving even more minimally with his casual jazz grip, [Watts looks] like the mild-mannered banker who no one in the heist movie realizes is the guy...