Bizarre Uranium Cubes May Have Been Used by Nazis for WW2 Experiments

techeblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and Nazi Germany were in a nuclear technology race during World War 2. However, before Germany could succeed, Allied forces disrupted the program and confiscated some bizarre-looking uranium cubes. This missing uranium’s whereabouts is still unknown, but a few cubes thought to be associated with the program are in the hands of U.S. and European researchers. Today, scientists report initial results from new methods being developed to confirm their place of origin. Read more for a video and additional information.

