Wine Spectator: Becky Wasserman, American Champion Of Burgundy’s Small Wineries, Dies At 84

shankennewsdaily.com
 8 days ago

Becky Wasserman, founder of Le Serbet and Becky Wasserman & Co., died Aug. 20 of a respiratory illness. She had suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for several years, according to her family. She was 84. An innovator and entrepreneur, Wasserman championed small growers from around France, but particularly Burgundy, where she lived beginning in 1968.

Comments / 0

