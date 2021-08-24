Wines Above $15 Drive Retail Gains, But Overall Volumes Slip On Tough Comps
Tough comparisons against last year’s pandemic-driven surge are weighing on the drinks industry’s retail growth, with spirits, wine, and beer all seeing a slowdown. Spirits eked out a 1% volume gain for the four weeks ending August 8 in IRI channels, but declined in the past 12-week period. Wine and beer volumes (excluding seltzer, cider, and flavored malt beverages) have remained comparatively soft during the summer selling season.www.shankennewsdaily.com
