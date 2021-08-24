Repinski, Mara Lee

Mara Lee Repinski, 79, of Fountain City, took flight and returned to her heavenly home on August 21, 2021. Best described as a woman of remarkable talent and generosity, who was perhaps over eager to please others and quick to forgive. Persevering through adversity, she never lost her faith in what she called “God’s Plan.” Her faith took precedence above all things, and leaves a legacy to those she touched. Mara’s creative eye both inspired and beautified the world around her, with a distinct artistic style (from Baker Shoe Christmas window to exquisitely decorated cakes.) She used her gift of talent in a most precious way, that touched and brought joy to so many people around her.