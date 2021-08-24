Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Market Watch: Retailers Wary Of Permanent Cocktails-To-Go Measures

shankennewsdaily.com
 8 days ago

Covid-19 sparked major changes in sales strategies at the retail tier, as well as beverage alcohol industry emergency regulations nationwide. Among the latter, on-premise cocktails-to-go have gained the most visibility and traction, with 16 states and Washington, D.C. making drinks carryout permanent and 14 states allowing it at least into 2022. During the pandemic peak, the measure gave struggling restaurants a lifeline. Now some retailers are concerned about long-term consequences.

www.shankennewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Watch#To Go#Restaurants#Julio S Liquors#Shanken News Daily#Email Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Economyshankennewsdaily.com

Control State Spirits Volumes Slip In July, But Rise 6% In The Year-to-Date

Spirits volumes in control states fell 2.2% in the month of July to bring year-to-date growth down to a cumulative 6%, according to NABCA. The fastest-growing major segments by volume in control states through the first seven months of 2021 were pre-packaged cocktails (+37%), Tequila (+26%), Irish whiskey (+19%), and cordials/liqueurs (+16%), as all major spirits categories registered year-to-date gains.
Texas StateStreet.Com

Tesla Files to Sell Electricity in Texas Retail Market

Tesla files with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell electricity in the retail market, a report says. Electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report filed earlier this month with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell electricity in the retail market. The news was first...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheSpoon

Misfits Market Expands Availability to Four More States

Misfits Market, the online grocer that specializes in rescuing food products that might otherwise be thrown out, announced the geographic expansion of its services to four more states today. Misfits now delivers to Arizona, Nebraska, New Mexico and Oklahoma, bringing its total coverage area to 43 states plus the District of Columbia.
Retaildrugstorenews.com

Innovate Like a Trendsetter with Holistic Market Measurement

In today’s omnichannel retail environment, staying ahead of shoppers’ habits and delivering innovative products is challenging. So, which datasets should brands turn to for supporting product development efforts? How can drugstore retailers offer the most in-demand and cutting-edge product selection?. Through this webinar, learn why access to holistic market measurement...
InternetOzona Stockman

Using e-Commerce in a post pandemic market

If the pandemic taught us all anything, it is that there is more than one way to serve customers. Social distancing forced many businesses to rethink how they deliver their goods and services. Many restaurants pivoted toward online ordering, no contact delivery, and curbside pickup. Retailers also borrowed the same strategies used by restaurants by offering curbside pickup, and online ordering…
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Insuranks Publishes Broad Handmade Business Insurance Cost Research

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Insurance online educational marketplace, Insuranks.com, has published a broad research outlining the average handmade product business insurance cost for several business types of that sector. The research goes well beyond rates and explains certain elements of each business insurance, how...
Drinksshankennewsdaily.com

Impact Databank: American Rye On Pace To Maintain Rapid Growth

After an impressive 13% volume increase last year amid the pandemic, American rye whiskey has sustained its momentum this year, with year-on-year growth of 19.8% in dollar terms for the 52 weeks ending August 14 in Nielsen channels, compared to +13.3% for straight Bourbon. Rye has been among the hottest areas of the drinks market in recent years, evidenced by the category’s rapid rise to nearly 1.26 million 9-liter cases in annual depletions last year, according to Impact Databank—nearly doubling its total since 2015—with both major marketers and smaller players contributing to gains.
Economythefreshtoast.com

Is The US Cannabis Market Doomed To Fail Like Canada’s?

A recent report from Flowhub finds the U.S. cannabis industry is worth $61 billion. However, much of the industry will be forced to change once Uncle Sam gets in on the mix. Ask any longtime supporter of the cannabis legalization movement, and they’ll tell you, ready or not, that a taxed and regulated pot market is all the country needs to turn around hard economic times. Think about all the money the federal government can make from tax revenue alone, they often say.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Brilliant Earth is latest retailer looking to go public

Brilliant Earth Group has filed for an initial public offering after successful 2020. The DTC jewelry company, which is focused on ethical sourcing of gemstones, listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. (The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.) Brilliant Earth has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BRLT.”
Food & Drinksshankennewsdaily.com

Trinchero Adds To Import Lineup With Sicily’s Tenuta Regaleali

Trinchero Family Estates has bolstered its import portfolio, partnering with Sicily’s Tenuta Regaleali. Beginning in January, Trinchero will handle 13 wines from Tenuta Regaleali ranging in price from $14 to $200 a bottle and including Riserva del Conte, one of Sicily’s landmark single-vineyard wines. The flagship estate of the Tasca...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for August

Cannabis represents significant, untapped potential at the moment in the U.S. Multi-state operators don't need federal legalization to thrive. State-Hi Richlevel usage expansion can lift the MSO market to new heights. There's little question that marijuana presents a long-term growth opportunity for investors, especially as the U.S. moves toward legalizing...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy