Market Watch: Retailers Wary Of Permanent Cocktails-To-Go Measures
Covid-19 sparked major changes in sales strategies at the retail tier, as well as beverage alcohol industry emergency regulations nationwide. Among the latter, on-premise cocktails-to-go have gained the most visibility and traction, with 16 states and Washington, D.C. making drinks carryout permanent and 14 states allowing it at least into 2022. During the pandemic peak, the measure gave struggling restaurants a lifeline. Now some retailers are concerned about long-term consequences.www.shankennewsdaily.com
