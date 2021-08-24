When In Sri Lanka, Don’t Ride Elephants Drunk

Sri Lank has passed a new law which seems to be common sense. You now can NOT ride an elephant while under the unfluence. We’re guessing that driving under the influence was a must have law, but riding elephants at the time wasn’t because they thought the elephant would just go on it’s merry way. Now you can’t ride on the back of an elephant if you consumed alcohol previously. There are so many things that could go wrong on the back of an elephant too. So the next time you’re in Sri Lanka, just remember to not consume alcohol before your elephant rides, or you will be arrested. More on this in today’s Other News!