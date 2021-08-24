Cancel
Cleveland RTA to continue requiring masks into 2022

By Justin Boggs
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) announced that in accordance with federal guidelines, masks will continue to be required on city buses and trains through Jan. 18, 2022. The mask protocols are in place in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. In addition to buses and trains, masks will be required while waiting inside bus shelters and when entering any RTA transit center, train station or the RTA main office building. Masks will not be required outside at bus stops.

