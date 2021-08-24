Use the right tools on your farm to improve water quality

Owning your own swimming pool is definitely a luxury. Achieving and maintaining its water quality, however, is a challenge, and one that requires you to keep your pool's chemistry in a constant state of delicate balance. The $295 WaterGuru Sense is designed to make that task less of a chore. Instead of testing pool water manually, you can use this gadget to handle it automatically. Each day, it keeps tabs on chlorine, pH and water temperature, working with both fresh and salt water pools. The WaterGuru can even assess the level of water flow in your pool's circulation system and notice if anything is amiss.