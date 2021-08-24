Use the right tools on your farm to improve water quality
At a field day near Slater, Iowa, landowners, farmers, and ag experts discuss which tools to implement on the farm that help reduce nitrate leaching. “We aren’t diverting away from corn and soybeans, so as much as we can do in the field to capture and treat left over nitrates, and at the edge to keep them out of the streams, we should,” says Chris Hay, senior research scientist with the Iowa Soybean Association.www.agriculture.com
Comments / 0