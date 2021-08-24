Cancel
Agriculture

Use the right tools on your farm to improve water quality

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a field day near Slater, Iowa, landowners, farmers, and ag experts discuss which tools to implement on the farm that help reduce nitrate leaching. “We aren’t diverting away from corn and soybeans, so as much as we can do in the field to capture and treat left over nitrates, and at the edge to keep them out of the streams, we should,” says Chris Hay, senior research scientist with the Iowa Soybean Association.

Iowa State
Chris Hay
#Water Quality#Surface Water#Ground Water#Ag
