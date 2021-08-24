Nick Leverett 'Fighting Every Day' to Make Bucs' Roster
Nick Leverett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie on May 5 of 2020 and remained a Buccaneer without interruption through January 27, 2021, spending much of that time on the practice squad. He was released from the practice squad on that second date and then later re-signed by the Buccaneers on February 10. Leverett remains a Buccaneer at this date, with the league-wide cuts to 53-man rosters looming next Tuesday.www.buccaneers.com
Comments / 0