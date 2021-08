RECORDING HISTORY — The AP marks the end of the war with the type of lede you don’t often see from the no-frills newswire: “The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.”