Bluefield, WV

Bluefield-Graham game postponed

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
The Bluefield High School Administration announced Tuesday that the season opener for both Graham and Bluefield will be postponed.

In a statement on the school’s Facebook page it was announced the postponement was due to the health and safety of the athletes and community.

“For the safety and health of our players, students and community, the 2021 Beaver Graham football game has been postponed. An announcement will be made as soon as a make up date has been set. We will also release the ticket refund procedure soon for anyone who would like a refund,” the statement said.”

According to the Graham High School Facebook page all sports and athletics activities at Graham High School and the middle school are shutdown until Aug. 31.

The Beavers and G-Men were slated to play for the first time since 2019 after Virginia elected to move its football season to the spring last year due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details

Lootpress

Lootpress

