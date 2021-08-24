Alton Marina Marks 25th Anniversary In Style With Big Party, Many Accomplishments Over The Years
ALTON - One of the largest success stories this past 25 years in the Riverbend Region is without question The Alton Marina. For the past 14 years, The Alton Marina has been under the direction of General Manager Karen Baker-Brncic of Parrot Pointe Marine Inc. The 25th Anniversary Party for the Alton Marina begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 28. “This is one party on Alton’s beautiful riverfront you don’t want to miss,” Karen said. “Everyone is invited!” Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
