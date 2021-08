The NASDAQ 100 rallied significantly on Monday to break above the 15,600 level. At this point, the market is likely to find buyers on dips, so I think that is essentially what you are waiting on: small pullbacks that you can take advantage of value. This is a market that also has a massive uptrend line underneath, and then has the 15,000 level offering support underneath there. After that, you also have the 50-day EMA reaching towards that same level, so we should continue to see plenty of buyers.