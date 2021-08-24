Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhea County, TN

Friday's Rhea County High School football game against Elizabethton postponed

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Elizabethton High School announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Friday's game against the Rhea County High School Golden Eagles has been postponed. The post says, "Rhea County School System called with concern about the threat of their school closing down this week and requested the game be moved to October 8. ECS agreed that it is in both schools' best interest to play Rhea County on October 8."

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
Rhea County, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Elizabethton, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
County
Rhea County, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Education
City
Elizabethton, TN
Rhea County, TN
Sports
Rhea County, TN
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#School Closing#American Football#Rhea County High School#Elizabethton High School#Ecs#Countywide Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy