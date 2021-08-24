Cancel
Canada's Fall Weather Forecast Is All Over The Place With Strong Storms, Heat & Even Snow

By Lisa Belmonte
Narcity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new fall forecast for 2021 in Canada has been released and it's not going to be sweater weather right off the bat for most parts of the country when the season changes. La Niña, the abnormal cooling of the surface water of the Pacific Ocean near the equator which can influence the jet stream and its impact on storms in North America, is expected to have an effect on the weather this fall, according to AccuWeather.

