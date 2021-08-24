Cancel
Peterborough, NH

$2.3 million theft via email is an example of a problem so common it has an acronym: BEC

Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news that criminals used fake e-mails to fool the town of Peterborough into sending them million-dollar payments comes as no real surprise to the state’s cybersecurity chief. “We’ve heard about this multiple times over the past four years,” said Denis Goulet, commissioner of the state Department of Information Technology....

www.concordmonitor.com

