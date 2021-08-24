Cancel
Rhea County, TN

Friday's Rhea County High School football game against Elizabethton postponed

By WTVC
chattanoogacw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Elizabethton High School announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Friday's game against the Rhea County High School Golden Eagles has been postponed. The post says, "Rhea County School System called with concern about the threat of their school closing down this week and requested the game be moved to October 8. ECS agreed that it is in both schools' best interest to play Rhea County on October 8."

#High School Football#School Closing#American Football#Rhea County High School#Elizabethton High School#Ecs#Countywide Athletics
