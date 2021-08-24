Wave Hill Events September 9–September 16
Fall is migration time, a season Wave Hill celebrates with annual “Wings over Wave Hill” events. This year, we’re offering four Wings over Wave Hill Days, and the first is Sunday, September 12: Honeybee Day! In addition to a special Family Art Project, our beekeeper will lead two “Open Apiary” events. Also starting this week is fall birding, this season led by Gabriel Willow and Paul Keim, both naturalists and avid birders. In Glyndor Gallery, join a gallery greeter for one of the weekly tours of ongoing exhibitions.thebronxchronicle.com
