NYC CHARTER SCHOOLS KICK OFF 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR; MORE THAN 50% OF CHARTER SCHOOLS TO OPEN IN AUGUST. Six New Charter Schools Open Their Doors Across Four Boroughs. (NEW YORK) – New York City charter schools began welcoming back an estimated 145,000 students to 273 public charter schools across the City. The total includes 6 new schools opening their doors this year in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan, and Staten Island. (Check out all the stats on the 2021-2022 Charter School Fact Sheet.) All told, more than 50% of charter schools across the city are opening in August, and 80% will open before the NYCDOE’s September 13 start date.