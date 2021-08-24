Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC CHARTER SCHOOLS KICK OFF 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR; MORE THAN 50% OF CHARTER SCHOOLS TO OPEN IN AUGUST

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 7 days ago

NYC CHARTER SCHOOLS KICK OFF 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR; MORE THAN 50% OF CHARTER SCHOOLS TO OPEN IN AUGUST. Six New Charter Schools Open Their Doors Across Four Boroughs. (NEW YORK) – New York City charter schools began welcoming back an estimated 145,000 students to 273 public charter schools across the City. The total includes 6 new schools opening their doors this year in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan, and Staten Island. (Check out all the stats on the 2021-2022 Charter School Fact Sheet.) All told, more than 50% of charter schools across the city are opening in August, and 80% will open before the NYCDOE’s September 13 start date.

thebronxchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Education
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Inwood, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Education
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#The Charter School#New York City Charter#High School#Charters#Charter School Fact Sheet#Nycdoe#Amber Charter School Iii#The Charter Center#African American#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy