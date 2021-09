As new and returning FIU graduate students start a new academic year, there is one cold fact that they need to consider— Miami is expensive, and being a graduate student at FIU means resigning oneself to living near poverty. This should not come as new information. A 2019 PantherNow exposé examining nearly 200 testimonials that had been given to administrators highlighted that due to low wages graduate students have taken on large levels of debt, worked under the table to make ends meet and even gone homeless in order to continue in their graduate programs.