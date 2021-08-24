UW to host Saint Mary’s, Siena at Rumble in the Rockies Tourney

LARAMIE -- Due to COVID-19 protocols at Belmont, Wyoming volleyball’s opening weekend slate for the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament, hosted by UW, has changed. The Cowgirls will now play four matches over the weekend, as they will play both Saint Mary’s and Siena, twice. Wyoming opens the season Aug. 27 at 2 p.m., against Saint Mary’s before closing the first day at 6:30 p.m., against Siena. Aug. 28, the Cowgirls open the day at 10 a.m. against Siena, before closing the opening weekend again against Saint Mary’s at 6:30 p.m.