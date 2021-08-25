Cancel
Fresno, CA

1 arrested in connection with deadly birthday party shooting in southeast Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man and woman at a birthday party in southeast Fresno in January.

Fresno police arrested Matthew Pless last Thursday for unrelated criminal charges.

Investigators believe Pless was also responsible for shooting and killing 31-year-old Felicia Becerra and 29-year-old Oudara Chounramany at the January party.

On January 31, officers found Becerra and Chounramany suffering from gunshot wounds after shots rang out at a home near Lane and Backer in southeast Fresno.

Becerra was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in southeast Fresno

Chounramany was found shot twice in his back. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives say Pless also shot a 26-year-old man who later showed up at the hospital following the shooting. The third victim has since recovered from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have not released a motive for the shooting. They said that Pless and the three victims were at the party held for Becerra's birthday.

Pless remains in the Fresno County Jail for charges of murder and attempted murder.

