Interior Design

August By Design

By Alexa Hotz
Remodelista
 7 days ago

www.remodelista.com

Interior DesignBon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
Home & GardenDomaine

What Is a Farmhouse Style House?

Warm, cozy, and full of rustic charm, farmhouse-style houses can feel like home before you even step through the front door. These homes were meant for families and were built to be functional above all else, with large open living spaces, expensive (and impressive) kitchens, and acres of outdoor space. And, because of their minimalist simplicity, farmhouses are essentially a blank canvas that wants you to live your decor dreams.
Interior DesignHenry County Daily Herald

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
Designdesignboom.com

ADR architects' kostelec house takes shape as two stretching concrete slabs

ADR architects presents its ‘kostelec’ house in the czech republic, defined by its single, stretching volume. the site was once occupied by an old brick factory complex. after flying overhead in a helicopter, the owner became fascinated by the site and instantly bought it. the design of the house is the winning entry of a small competition held between three competing architects. the winning design by ADR makes use of the house’s openings to ensure views toward the individual peaks of the czech bohemian uplands. all rooms are organized around a central corridor, and look out through glazed walls toward the distant czech landscape.
Interior Designsnntv.com

11 Guest Bedroom Décor and Design Ideas For a Welcoming Stay

Originally Posted On: https://thisweekinlibraries.com/11-guest-bedroom-decor-and-design-ideas-for-a-welcoming-stay/. When most people remodel their homes, they always put the guest bedroom on the backburner, especially if they’re not used to having guests over. No one can blame you for prioritizing the kitchen and living room makeover, but did you know that the guest bedroom has incredible aesthetic potential?
Interior Designcountryliving.com

What is engineered wood flooring, and will it work in your home?

Wood flooring captures the essence of country homes – inspired by natural surroundings, and full of charming imperfections. And whilst the warm tones and textural character of wood are a natural fit for a country-inspired design schemes, not all wood flooring is created equal. When it comes to versatility, durability, and cost effectiveness, it’s hard to beat engineered wood flooring.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Go Dark and Dramatic with Black Kitchen Cabinets

Black isn’t typically the first hue that springs to mind when it comes to kitchen cabinets. Often, a clean cabinet look is associated with simple, bright white. But for those willing to try something more daring, black is worth considering. The moody, dramatic hue can prove just as sleek and fresh as the typical white when combined with striking hardware, clean countertops, sleek flooring, and plenty of natural light.
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

A Small 1880s Townhouse Is Reinvented With Bold Design

The total transformation of Sylvie Renaud’s Montreal home started as a small refresh of the tired powder room and bathroom. But once the project began, it seemed like the right time to reconfigure the space and make it more open plan. She hired designer Jean Stéphane Beauchamp, whose work immediately resonated for its use of bold, happy colors. The two are neighbors, sharing a mutual appreciation for the European character of Le Plateau-Mont-Royal.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

How to increase the natural light of a space

One of the trends in deco most wanted are the spaces well lit and with natural lightl, for this generates a feeling of wellness, tranquility and make any site look bigger than it is and. of course, Elegant. The bad news is that not all houses have a great source...
Interior Designdwell.com

A 17th-Century Apartment in France Is Transformed With Curves and Color

Studio Razavi Architecture blends old and new to create a moody, introspective space for a bachelor living in Lyon. In the bustling city of Lyon, France, lies a uniquely preserved area known as the Renaissance District. Layered with an array of cobblestone streets and ancient architecture, this neighborhood unsurprisingly draws visitors from near and far. Not long ago, it also served as the setting for one of the latest undertakings by Studio Razavi Architecture, the renovation of an apartment perched in a historic building.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Small Brooklyn Rental Will Inspire You to Break Furniture Layout Rules

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Celeste Escotet says that being born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela, made her appreciate color, shapes, and movement — decor elements that play a large part in the small rental apartment she shares with her partner, Lucas Silverstein. “Those elements make me feel at home, make me feel closer to my family that is still there and my true unique identity,” she explains. “I utilized them while I was thinking and conceptualizing this space. Now, there’s bold colors, shapes and movement all around me and it immerses my partner in my culture and background, as well!”
Home & Gardenmontecristomagazine.com

Beyond the Veil: A Private Family Retreat in Vancouver by Measured Architecture

Anyone in Greater Vancouver building a new home or renovating an old one at the tail end of the last century or the beginning of this one could scarcely avoid being influenced by the permanently exaggerated, perpetually yoyoing real estate market and the fear that even the smallest introduction of architectural adventure or personal preference could mean taking a bath when it came time to sell.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Brewin Design Office brings New York nostalgia to Singapore apartment

Ask any architect and they’ll tell you that nostalgia can be a quiet but powerful palimpsest that informs every design decision – from the colour palette and furniture specified, even to the way light is directed to fall on a wall. And in this tranquil apartment interior design located in Singapore’s tony Nassim neighbourhood, memories of its owner’s years in New York are just below the surface. ‘She had just moved back to Singapore,’ recalls Robert Cheng, whose Singapore architecture firm Brewin Design Office was tapped for the renovation work.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

A green roof makes Lazy House a sustainable beauty

Lazy House’s design emphasizes the relationship between house, garden and city. Each element flows together in this beautiful, harmonious home. Part of a new urban area in the Czech Republic, Lazy House is located above the Zlín valley on a slope that connects to the Lazy residential district. With its lower floor base sunk into the slope, the house has a square floor plan with a rotated layout. The house sits facing the north and the valley below to create gorgeous views.
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundmag.com

Downsizing in Style

Sheri and Paul Page downsized from a 5,000-square-foot home to one half its size last year. It made sense for the next exciting chapter in their lives. This stunning “Soundview Home,” as they call it, in University Place is remodeled and would be described today as mid-century meets Scandinavian. It was first built in 1960 and features two bedrooms, 2½ baths, and a dreamy kitchen. Most of the updated and reconfigured living spaces are on the main floor. Downstairs, there is a small basement that serves as extra storage and a fun bonus room for the grandkids to play and watch movies.

