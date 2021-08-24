ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips: ‘We Want the Big 12 to do Well’

As the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 rolled out their “historic” alliance on Tuesday afternoon, there was a notable missing piece from the press conference: The Big 12. The doomsayers who want to continue to kill off the Big 12 will say this is another sign that the conference is about to be blown to smithereens. And maybe that’s true, but ACC commissioner Jim Phillips certainly wasn’t looking to bury the Big 12 Conference at this press conference.