Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

General Mills Is Bringing Back The Best Lucky Charms Ever!

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
Posted by 
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a cereal lover like me, you've no doubt had your share of bowls of Lucky Charms over the years. And the best part of Lucky Charms? The marshmallow pieces of course! As a kid, I would stare at my bowl and wonder if a world existed that would allow a cereal with JUST the marshmallow pieces. I wouldn't discover that world until I became an adult, but the folks at General Mills are making our dreams come true all over again!

kdat.com

Comments / 0

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Mills#Cereal#Kellogg#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesGreatist

This 4-Ingredient Mason Jar Ice Cream Is a Summer All-Star

This easy mason jar ice cream has been our go-to summer dessert; it only takes four ingredients, no special equipment, and you can flavor it any way you want. (Find mint chocolate chip and strawberry-balsamic-pepper recipes in addition to the classic vanilla ice cream recipe below.) Despite Labor Day marking...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Blue Moon Ice Cream Recipe: Don't Argue Over the Flavor Profile, Just Enjoy This Fun Ice Cream Recipe

It's said if you ask six different people what the flavor of blue moon ice cream is, you'll get six different answers. Is it raspberry? Vanilla? Lemon? Froot Loops? Fruity Pebbles? Cotton candy? Who knows, but at least they'll agree it's blue (hopefully!). If you don't live in the Upper Midwest of the U.S., here's an easy blue moon ice cream recipe you can make at home. Explain the flavor however you want.
Brooklyn, NY9News

Here's your chance to try Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — In the words of Eminem, "Guess who's back. Back again." Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream used lyrics from the rapper's song "Without Me" to announce its limited edition ice cream flavor is back by popular demand. The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream debuted July 14 —...
DrinksPosted by
IBTimes

Bud Light Launched A Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer But Not Everyone Is Sold On The Idea

Bud Light has introduced its fall hard seltzer lineup, which includes a Pumpkin Spice flavor that has some fans of the brewer wondering if they would actually drink it. Bud Light debuted the Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer in what it is calling a Fall Flannel variety pack that also includes Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear, and Apple Crisp Hard Seltzers varieties. The Apple Crisp Hard Seltzer was previously released with the 2020 Ugly Sweater variety pack and brought back specifically to be included in the Flannel flavor pack.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Divided About This Copycat Reese's Puffs Cereal

Never judge a book by its cover — or in Aldi's case, never judge a cereal for its box. From the colors to the image of the cereal bowl, right down to the name and font, a box of Aldi's Cocoa Peanut Butter Puffs looks almost identical to a box of Reese's Puffs. The packaging is convincing enough that customers are eagerly swapping out the trusted name brand cereal for what appears to be a perfect copycat. But unfortunately for some, Aldi's Cocoa Peanut Butter Puffs didn't live up to their expectations.
RestaurantsFood Beast

Burger King Japan Debuts Two Hefty Big Mouth Burgers

Even though the burger trend these days indulges in classic, more simple iterations that lean on smash patties and minimal condiments and toppings, there will always be room for the big boys. Burger King Japan knows this and has released a hefty duo of Big Mouth Burgers for a limited...
Recipesprogressivegrocer.com

King Arthur Baking Co. Mixes and Organic Masa Harina

Following extensive market research and internal insights gleaned this past year, premier baking brand King Arthur Baking Co. will launch four pancake mixes, a Gluten-free Confetti Cake mix and Organic Masa Harina this fall. Created in response to growing demand for such products, the convenient just-add-water pancake mixes come in three varieties: Buttermilk ($4.95 for a 16-ounce package), offering a traditional diner-style experience; Carb-Conscious ($6.95 for a 12-ounce package), with just 4 grams of net carbs per serving, along with 13 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber; and Confetti ($4.95 for a 15-ounce package), containing just 5 grams of added sugar and no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. King Arthur has also grown its Gluten-Free Pancake line with a Gluten-Free Protein Pancake Mix ($5.95 for a 12-ounce package) producing soft, fluffy pancakes packed with 14 grams of plant-based protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. Appropriate for any celebration, the easy-to-bake Gluten-Free Confetti Cake Mix ($6.95 for an 18-ounce package) is also created without any synthetic colors or artificial flavors. Filling a previously unmet need, the premium, gluten-free, Non-GMO Verified Organic Masa Harina ($6.95 for a 32-ounce package), made from traditionally prepared organic white corn that’s finely ground for consistent water absorption and optimal nutritional value, enables bakers to create authentic Latin recipes. The items are available online now and will arrive in stores this month.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Comfort-food favorite French bread pizza is back — and the one you make can be the best ever

MENTION FRENCH BREAD pizza, and people have feelings. The reason is right there on the Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza box, below the cozy logo of the name inside the outline of a pot: “Celebrating 40 Years,” it says in a cursive flourish, and, elsewhere, “Back to the Taste You Love,” with “Love” inside the shape of a heart. (Somewhat unnervingly, the box also feels the need to specify, “Made with 100% real cheese” and that the pepperoni contains “pork, chicken & beef.” Chicken seems weird for pepperoni-making, but then chicken is cheap, and so is Stouffer’s French Bread Pizza — a box of two for $3.99.)
Grocery & SupermaketComicBook

Lucky Charms: You Can Buy Just the Marshmallows Again This Fall

For the second-straight year, you'll be able to buy one of the best bits of the cereal world by its lonesome. Beginning this month, the Lucky Charms brand is rolling out Just Magical Marshmallows again. That means you'll be able to by the sugary treats without any cereal bits right in time for spooky season. This year, Lucky Charms is changing things up a bit.
Recipescountryliving.com

Best-Ever Easy Sloppy Joes

Forget seasoning packets or cans of meat — sloppy joes are easy enough to make with fresh ingredients, and they taste far better that way. Give this recipe a try and you'll see for yourself. 1 tbsp. canola oil. small onion, chopped. bell pepper, chopped. garlic cloves, chopped. 1/4 tsp.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

The Best Homemade Raspberry Buttercream Ever

This raspberry buttercream has a beautiful natural color and thick, smooth, and creamy structure. Easy and simple to prepare and really delicious! Plus, it has a completely natural taste – without any artificial colors to provide red color. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 1/4 cups frozen raspberries (I haven’t...
Retaildrugstorenews.com

Kellogg’s Bowl Buddies make breakfast more fun

Kellogg is bringing cheer to breakfast time. The company announced that several of its mascots — Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, Snap, Crackle and Pop, and Mini and Apple and Cinnamon — can now partake in the all the breakfast fun. New from the Battle Creek, Mich.-based company are Bowl...
Recipescountryliving.com

The Best-Ever Bolognese Sauce

Cooked over a low temperature for several hours, something magical happens to tomatoes, red wine, ground beef, and a little milk or heavy cream. Their flavors meld into an irresistible sauce that's more than worth the afternoon spent letting it burble on the stove. Serve it over spaghetti, or use it to make our delicious lasagna bolognese.

Comments / 0

Community Policy