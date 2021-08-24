General Mills Is Bringing Back The Best Lucky Charms Ever!

Following extensive market research and internal insights gleaned this past year, premier baking brand King Arthur Baking Co. will launch four pancake mixes, a Gluten-free Confetti Cake mix and Organic Masa Harina this fall. Created in response to growing demand for such products, the convenient just-add-water pancake mixes come in three varieties: Buttermilk ($4.95 for a 16-ounce package), offering a traditional diner-style experience; Carb-Conscious ($6.95 for a 12-ounce package), with just 4 grams of net carbs per serving, along with 13 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber; and Confetti ($4.95 for a 15-ounce package), containing just 5 grams of added sugar and no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. King Arthur has also grown its Gluten-Free Pancake line with a Gluten-Free Protein Pancake Mix ($5.95 for a 12-ounce package) producing soft, fluffy pancakes packed with 14 grams of plant-based protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. Appropriate for any celebration, the easy-to-bake Gluten-Free Confetti Cake Mix ($6.95 for an 18-ounce package) is also created without any synthetic colors or artificial flavors. Filling a previously unmet need, the premium, gluten-free, Non-GMO Verified Organic Masa Harina ($6.95 for a 32-ounce package), made from traditionally prepared organic white corn that’s finely ground for consistent water absorption and optimal nutritional value, enables bakers to create authentic Latin recipes. The items are available online now and will arrive in stores this month.