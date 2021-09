Iowa is home to nearly 100 trout streams, with nearly half of them located in just two counties in the extreme northeastern corner of the state; Winneshiek, and Allamakee. Bear Creek is an 11.2-mile-long tributary of the Upper Iowa River. North Bear and South Bear are considered to be two of the top trout streams in all of Iowa. With more visits to these two streams than any other in the state, it’s been voted the top trout stream in the state three times in a row, according to the Iowa DNR.