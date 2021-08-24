Cancel
Missing Texas Teen Accused of Pouring Gas on Couple and Setting Them Aflame

By Aaron Savage
 8 days ago
A missing Texas teenager is accused of a heinous crime, and police are hoping the public can help them find her. Houston police are searching for 19-year-old Emma Presler, who's been on the run since Friday, August 6. What Happened?. According to investigators, Presler entered a home in Kingwoood on...

