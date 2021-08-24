Fraudulent data raise questions about superstar honesty researcher
Dan Ariely is a behavioral science superstar. His research on honesty, cheating, and irrationality is “extremely clever and extremely intuitive,” says behavioral scientist Eugen Dimant of the University of Pennsylvania—and it has had a huge impact on both the field and government policies. Ariely, who founded the Center for Advanced Hindsight at Duke University, has also written three New York Times bestsellers and is a TED Talks regular.www.sciencemag.org
Comments / 0