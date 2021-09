By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car turned into a pair of hot wheels along Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight. Just after 1:00 a.m., the car caught fire at the intersection of Sarah Street and East Carson Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams) Police shut down the roadway while they extinguished the flames. Dispatchers tell KDKA that two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.