TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several rounds of storms are in the forecast this week with the first one moving through early this morning and another round developing late tonight. Depending how widespread the rain is and how long any rain/clouds linger will depend on how hot it gets the next couple days. There may be a wide range in highs from mid 80s near the Missouri border to mid 90s out toward central Kansas not only the next couple days but potentially through the holiday weekend with a frontal boundary nearby.