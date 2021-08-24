Is the market going up because of soybean crop outlook, analyst asks

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat market trading lower for the third consecutive day, pressured by corn and soybean markets and weak export activity. * Exporters shipped 316,844 tonnes of wheat for the week ended Aug. 26, down 57% from the prior week. * U.S. spring wheat is 88% harvested, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 22 percentage points ahead of the same week a year ago. * The CBOT reported 1,000 deliveries against the CBOT September wheat contract on first notice day, topping trade expectations for zero to 75 lots. K.C. September deliveries totaled 122 lots, in line with trade expectations for zero to 150 deliveries. * The Minneapolis Grain Exchange reported 283 September spring wheat deliveries, above expectations for zero to 200 lots. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 2-3/4 cents at $7.20-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last unchanged at $7.12-1/2 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was 8-1/4 cents lower at $9.01-1/2. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn falls for a second day, pressured by better-than-expected crop conditions after beneficial rains fell in the last week across much of the U.S. Midwest. * The U.S. corn crop was rated 60% good to excellent on Monday afternoon by the USDA, one point above analyst expectations. * Hurricane Ida damaged a grain export elevator owned by global grain trader Cargill Inc, , while rival shipper CHS Inc warned that its grain facility may lack power for weeks after the storm tore though the busiest U.S. grains port. * Exporters shipped 562,549 tonnes of corn for the week ended Aug. 26, down 25% from the week prior. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against September corn futures on first notice day, as most traders expected. * CBOT December corn last traded 5 cents lower at $5.37-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Most-active soybeans falling overnight as grain exporters assess hurricane damage to key shipping facilities in the U.S. Gulf that could hinder exports and barge traffic upriver as companies struggle to regain power. * Hurricane Ida knocked out power for grain export facilities owned by shipper CHS Inc and Bunge Ltd , halting export loading and making damage assessments challenging at the busiest U.S. grains port. * U.S. Soybeans were rated 56% good-to-excellent by the USDA Monday afternoon, in line with expectations. * Exporters shipped 377,341 tonnes of soybeans for the week ended Aug. 26, up 57% from the week prior. * The CBOT reported no deliveries against September soybean futures on first notice day, as expected. The exchange reported no September soymeal deliveries while September soyoil deliveries totaled 236 lots, above trade expectations for zero to 200 lots. * November soybeans were last 4-3/4 cents lower at $12.98-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Paul Simao)